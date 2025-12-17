China’s coke output rises by 3.2 percent in January-November 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 460.95 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eleven months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.40165 billion mt, increasing by 1.4 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 41.7 million mt and 426.79 million mt, up 2.3 percent and down 0.5 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.0573