 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s coke output rises by 3.2 percent in January-November 2025

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 10:22:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 460.95 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 

In the first eleven months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.40165 billion mt, increasing by 1.4 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 41.7 million mt and 426.79 million mt, up 2.3 percent and down 0.5 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.0573


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8.7 percent in January-November 2025

17 Dec | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 7.7 percent in January-November 2025

17 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices seem to have hit temporary ceiling

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 50, 2025

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China decrease again, further softening possible

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

EIA expects US metallurgical coal exports to decline in 2025 amid higher domestic consumption

12 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price hits new high amid Indian demand support

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW achieves coal production plans in November 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic sees 6% rise in Apr-Nov FY 2025-26

08 Dec | Steel News