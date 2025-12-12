 |  Login 
Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 12 December 2025 10:38:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 436,621 metric tons, decreasing by 29 percent compared to September and by 0.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $72.43 million, down by 33.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.3 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 4.30 million mt, down 8.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 36 percent to $780.82 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1.85 million mt, up by 1.9 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 1.73 million mt, decreasing by 30.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 549,451 mt, up by 93.8 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Australia  1,853,946  1,819,099 1.9  302,271  76,411 295.6
US  1,730,570  2,481,396 -30.3  79,306  346,285 -77.1
Russia  549,451  283,476 93.8  55,043  17,005 223.7
Canada  166,616  -   -  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-October 2025


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

