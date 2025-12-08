 |  Login 
India’s coking coal import port traffic sees 6% rise in Apr-Nov FY 2025-26

Monday, 08 December 2025 13:54:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 41.293 million mt, a rise of 6.4 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, December 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in November 2025 worked out at 5.233 million mt, against 5.571 million mt in October.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports during the April-November period have been provisionally estimated at 31.633 million mt, a decline of two percent year on year.


