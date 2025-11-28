 |  Login 
CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 31.34 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025 09:48:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 31.34 percent, 26.87 percent, 9.27 percent, 8.92 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In October alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), and import iron ore fines increased by 4.27 percent, 0.92 percent, 1.94 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase cost of ferrous scrap decreased by 0.34 percent, month on month.


