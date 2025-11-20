China’s coke output rises by 3.3 percent in January-October 2025

In the January-October period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 419.055 million mt, up 3.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.97 billion mt, increasing by 1.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 41.896 million mt and 406.75 million mt, up 1.5 percent and down 2.3 percent year on year, respectively.