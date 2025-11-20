 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s coke output rises by 3.3 percent in January-October 2025

Thursday, 20 November 2025 09:48:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 419.055 million mt, up 3.3 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 

In the first ten months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.97 billion mt, increasing by 1.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 41.896 million mt and 406.75 million mt, up 1.5 percent and down 2.3 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Steel Futures 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal firm only amid hopes for Indian demand, China softens instead

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports decrease by 13.9 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

19 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8 percent in January-October 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 8.2 percent in January-October 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

Fourth round of local coke price hikes in China accepted, but further rise questionable

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke sales exceed plans in October 2025

14 Nov | Steel News

Global coking coal exports drop slightly in Jan-Sep 2025 on weak steel market sentiment

14 Nov | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 11 percent in January-October

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 8% in April-October 2025

07 Nov | Steel News