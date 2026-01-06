 |  Login 
India’s coking coal port import traffic up 11% in Apr-Dec FY 2025-26

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 11:17:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 48.053 million mt, a rise of 11.3 percent year on year, according to the data sourced from the India Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, January 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in December 2025 stood at 6.76 million mt.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic including pellets handled by all major Indian ports amounted to 37.241 million mt in the April-December period of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 2.21 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


