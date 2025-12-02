 |  Login 
Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.68% in November 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 09:33:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In November this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 17,036/square meter ($2,408/sq.m.), up 0.37 percent month on month, while rising by 2.68 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in November, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 13,143/square meter ($1,857/sq.m.), down 0.94 percent month on month, 0.1 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in October this year, while down 7.95 percent year on year, 0.35 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

