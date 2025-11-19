 |  Login 
China’s coke exports decrease by 13.9 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 09:51:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 6.22 million mt, decreasing by 13.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 730,000 mt, up 50.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 35.2 percent month on month.

In the January-October period this year, China’s coal exports reached 5.73 million mt, up 0.7 percent year on year. In October alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 360,000 mt, down 32.3 percent year on year, while decreasing significantly compared to the export volume of 730,000 mt recorded in September.


