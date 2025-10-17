China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 7.4 percent in January-September 2025

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.59 million mt of coal in September this year, down 2.6 percent year on year, while it sold 19.66 million mt of coal in the given month, down 20.1 percent year on year.

In particular, in September, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.05 million mt, down 5.5 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, China Coal Energy produced 101.58 million mt of coal, down 0.7 percent year on year, while it sold 190.36 million mt of coal in the given period, down 7.4 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first nine months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 101.45 million mt, up 1.1 percent year on year.