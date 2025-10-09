 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 32.95 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Thursday, 09 October 2025 10:14:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 32.95 percent, 29.58 percent, 12.38 percent, 12.66 percent and 13.09 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In August alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 11.75 percent, 12.2 percent, 3.79 percent, 3.78 percent and 1.83 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 3% in H1 FY 2025-26

08 Oct | Steel News

IEEFA: India’s energy transition threatens Australian metallurgical coal export outlook

02 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price rises slightly above $190/mt FOB amid anticipated demand

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke price in China moves sideways, but first round of price hikes proposed

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 38, 2025

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China decline, but further decreases doubtful

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to suspend Saraji South coal mine in Queensland

18 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 14.1 percent in January-July

16 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 37, 2025

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down, trend to continue

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials