CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 32.95 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In the January-August period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 32.95 percent, 29.58 percent, 12.38 percent, 12.66 percent and 13.09 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In August alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 11.75 percent, 12.2 percent, 3.79 percent, 3.78 percent and 1.83 percent month on month, respectively.