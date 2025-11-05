 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 31.74 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 09:47:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 31.74 percent, 28.01 percent, 10.64 percent, 10.5 percent and 11.77 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In September alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 3.1 percent, 5.18 percent, 2.32 percent, 3.78 percent and 1.08 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

Rises in ex-Australia coking coal prices more confident owing to China’s buying

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coke producers propose third round of local prices increase in China

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal nears $195/mt FOB, possibly close to peak for now

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rise amid higher bids and deals, after recent increase in China

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China to rises as of Oct 27, local coking coal supply reduced

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s Cokal begins in-house coal production at BBM mine in Indonesia

24 Oct | Steel News

China’s coke output rises by 3.5 percent in January-September 2025

20 Oct | Steel News

Second round of local coke prices increases proposed in China

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 7.4 percent in January-September 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Australian coking coal market lacks trend with more deals needed

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials