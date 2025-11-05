CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 31.74 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In the January-September period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 31.74 percent, 28.01 percent, 10.64 percent, 10.5 percent and 11.77 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In September alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 3.1 percent, 5.18 percent, 2.32 percent, 3.78 percent and 1.08 percent month on month, respectively.