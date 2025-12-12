Poland-based JSW achieves coal production plans in November 2025

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for November this year. The company said it is consistently implementing the assumptions of its Technical and Economic Plan for 2025. Its coal production exceeded the plan's assumptions, but sales were burdened by the difficult market situation.

In November, JSW produced 1.26 million mt of coal, representing 107.1 percent of the plan, while in the first 11 months this year its coal production reached 12.18 million mt, representing 99.3 percent of the planned figure. In the given month, the company’s coking coal production reached 1.05 million mt, equal to 99.4 percent of the target.

In the given month, JSW sold 1.04 million mt of coal, which is 76.7 percent of the planned volume, while its coking coal sales reached 870,000 mt, representing 73.4 percent of the target. The lower-than-expected total coal sales volume was primarily due to lower coking coal sales, resulting from the difficult market situation in the European steel industry. Logistical difficulties and the consequences of previous mine incidents, which affected the quality of the produced raw material, also impacted shipment levels.

In addition, JSW’s coke production in November reached 290,000 mt, representing 98.2 percent of the planned volume, while sales increased to 260,000 mt, or 76.9 percent of the target. The lower sales were due to the postponement of shipments to December and the continued weakness of the European steel market.

Production levels were affected by random events, including spontaneous fires at the Budryk and Borynia-Zofiówka mines in May and September, which required temporary containment of the affected areas, and which were actors beyond the company's control. Furthermore, in November, raw coal storage tank No. 2 at the Budryk mine collapsed, limiting the mine's production capacity and resulting in an expected loss of production volume by the end of the year of approximately 200,000 mt.