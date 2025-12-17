China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 7.7 percent in January-November 2025

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 389.5 million mt in the January-November period this year, down 7.7 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 304.3 million mt of coal, down 1.4 percent year on year.

In November this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 37.0 million mt of coal, down 3.6 percent year on year and rising by 2.8 percent month on month, while it produced 27.0 million mt of coal, down 4.3 percent year on year and increasing by 2.3 percent month on month.