China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8.7 percent in January-November 2025

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 10:22:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.17 million mt of coal in November this year, down 7.4 percent year on year, while it sold 21.74 million mt of coal in the given month, down 15.7 percent year on year. 

In particular, in November, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.67 million mt, down 5.2 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, China Coal Energy produced 124.19 million mt of coal, down 1.2 percent year on year, while it sold 233.98 million mt of coal in the given period, down 8.7 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first eleven months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 125.42 million mt, up 0.8 percent year on year


