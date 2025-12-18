China’s coke exports decrease by 10.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 6.94 million mt, decreasing by 10.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In November alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 720,000 mt, up 34.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.4 percent month on month.

In the January-November period this year, China’s coal exports reached 6.17 million mt, up 2.2 percent year on year. In November alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 440,000 mt, up 25.5 percent year on year, while rising by 22.2 percent month on month.