MOC: Average rebar price in China remains stable in Dec 29-Jan 9

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the December 29-January 9 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average price of rebar remained stable, while the average prices of both common medium steel plate and steel channel decreased by 0.2 percent week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 1.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.0108