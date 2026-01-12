US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for CORE from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of antidumping duty administrative review on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Taiwan.

The DOC preliminarily determined that certain corrosion-resistant steel products from Taiwan are not being sold in the US at below normal value during the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for Prosperity Tieh Enterprises Co., Ltd, Sheng Yu Steel Co, and Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa).

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.