Cleveland-Cliffs seek AD duties on imports of tin coated sheet from eight countries

Monday, 23 January 2023 15:39:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has announced that it has partnered with the United Steelworkers (USW) union in filing antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against tin and chromium coated sheet steel products imports from eight countries.

The company stated that there has been a significant surge in tinplate imports flooding the US over the past two years and imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the UK are being sold in the US at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies. The company and the union seek the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of tin mill products from the given countries. 

The dumping margins are at 78.29 percent for Canada, 130.88 percent for China, 43.64 percent for Germany, 124.17-294.27 percent for the Netherlands, 13.46-110.84 percent for South Korea, 47.22-60.12 percent for Taiwan, 96.51-106.43 percent for Turkey and 110.81 percent for the UK.


Tags: Coated Flats US North America Quotas & Duties Cleveland-Cliffs 

