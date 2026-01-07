 |  Login 
EU’s new steel import quota period makes strong start

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 15:06:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Within the first seven days of January, within the new EU quota period between January 1 and March 31 some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for India, China, Turkey, and certain countries under the “other countries” category have been exceeded, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

Looking at the exceeded quotas, India has exceeded the quotas of 222,829 mt for HRC (1A) and 31,416 mt for stainless bars and light sections, with 289,320 mt and 49,361 mt of the given products respectively waiting at EU ports. The country has also exceeded the quotas of 7,347 mt for tin mill products and 5,955 mt for other welded pipes, with 18,569 mt and 8,206 mt of the given products respectively waiting for customs clearance. China has exhausted its quotas of 126,937 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), 138,863 mt for merchant bars and light sections, 34,005 mt for other seamless pipes, and 6,929 mt for sheet piling, with 192,566 mt, 192,643 mt, 36,837 mt and 7,123 mt of the given products respectively waiting at EU ports. In addition, the country has also exceeded its quota of 5,504 mt for hollow sections allocated under “other countries”. 

Regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has exceeded its quotas of 83,109 mt for hollow sections, 48,938 mt for gas pipes, and 14,782 mt for large welded tubes (25B), with 111,528 mt, 54,716 mt and 19,553 mt of the given products respectively waiting for customs clearance.

The countries’ EU steel import quota usage over 70 percent can be seen in the table below.

Product

Country

Quota tonnage (mt)

Used (%)

 

HRC (1A)

Turkey

393,977

79.41

Taiwan (under “other countries”)

110,266

71,38

 

 

CRC

Turkey (under “other countries”)

43,033

92.94

Vietnam (under “other countries”)

43,033

75.43

Taiwan (under “other countries”)

43,033

113.22

 

 

Metallic coated sheets (4A)

Turkey (under “other countries”)

116,832

90.88

Vietnam (under “other countries”)

116,832

111.21

Taiwan (under “other countries”)

116,832

74.03

 

 

Organic coated sheets

India

77,805

74.7

South Korea

70,318

72.89

Taiwan

22,536

99.06

Turkey

15,559

94.28

Vietnam (under “other countries”)

10,608

156.02

 

Tin mill products

Taiwan

13,256

96.25

Turkey (under “other countries”)

7,347

154.04

 

Angles and sections

China (under “other countries”)

4,912

132.39

UAE (under “other countries”)

4,912

89.64

 

Gas pipes

India

18,833

73.49

UAE (under “other countries”)

3,298

147.76

Other welded pipes

China

7,992

74.46

