At the beginning of the new EU quota period from October 1 to December 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products such as HRC (1A), metallic coated sheets (4A), organic coated sheets, tin mill, rebar, wire rod, angles and sections, and sheet piling allocated for Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Algeria and China have been exhausted, while quotas for some steel products have already been exceeded with products waiting for customs clearance, according to the latest data from the European Commission. In addition, over 60 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, Taiwan has used all of its 112, 716 mt quota for HRC (1A) and 119,428 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), while Vietnam has exhausted its 119,428 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 10,843 mt quota for organic coated sheets. Algeria has exhausted both its 27,898 mt quota for rebar and 15,255 mt quota for wire rod, while India has used up all of its 7,510 mt quota for tin mill products. All quotas above are allocated under “other countries”. In addition, China has used up its 5,022 mt quota for angles and sections allocated under “other countries”, while it has exhausted its 7,083 mt quota for sheet piling.

The exceeded quotas can be seen in the table below.

Product Country Amount (mt) Awaiting (mt) Used (%) CRC Turkey (under other countries) 43,989 844 101.92 Metallic coated sheets (4B) China 129,758 47 100.04 Organic coated sheets India 79,534 951 101.20 Turkey 15,905 62 100.39 Tin mill products Turkey (under other countries) 7,510 113 101.50 Stainless hot rolled quarto plates China 4,974 190 103.82 Merchant bars and light sections China 141,949 8,161 105.75 Stainless bars and light sections India 32,114 144 100.45 China (under other countries) 1,302 51 103.92 Taiwan (under other countries) 1,302 40 103.07 Gas pipes Turkey 500,26 544 101.09 UAE (under other countries) 3,372 101 103.00 Hollow sections Turkey 84,956 19 100.02 China (under other countries) 5,626 52 100.92 Seamless stainless tubes India 5,950 67 101.13 Large welded tubes (25B) China 8,553 523 106.11 Other welded pipes China 8,169 1,184 114.49 India (under other countries) 6,087 785 112.90

In addition, Turkey has used up 74.61 percent of its 402,732 mt HRC (1A) quota, although the country had used up only 4.82 percent of the quota in question at the beginning of the previous quota period. The country has also used up 95.48 percent of its 95,531 mt rebar quota, although the country’s quota usage for this product was 36.69 percent at the beginning of the previous quota period. Also, the country has exhausted 73.95 percent of its 119,428 mt metallic coated sheets (4A) quota allocated under “other countries”.

South Korea has used up 67.76 percent of its 163,077 mt HRC (1A) quota, while Japan has used up 60.66 percent of its 43,989 mt CRC quota allocated under “other countries”. Taiwan has exhausted 72.14 percent and 92.31 percent of its 23,037 mt organic coated sheets and 13,551 tin mill product quotas, respectively, while it has used up 71.75 percent of its 43,989 mt quota for CRC allocated under “other countries”. Looking at the quotas allocated for Egypt under “other countries”, the has country used up 70.42 percent and 61.62 percent of its 27,898 mt rebar and 15,255 mt wire rod quotas, respectively.