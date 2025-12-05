EU registers CR flat steel imports from five countries including Turkey

The European Commission has announced that it has introduced mandatory registration for imports of certain cold rolled flat steel products (CRF) from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam. This measure will allow the EU to impose retroactive antidumping duties if the ongoing investigation confirms that these imports are entering the EU market at unfairly low prices.

A pre-emptive step toward potential retroactive duties

The Commission stated that sufficient evidence suggests imports from the five countries have increased significantly and may be entering the European Union at dumped prices, undermining EU manufacturers. By triggering registration, the EU ensures that any future antidumping duty can legally be applied to goods imported up to 90 days before provisional measures are imposed.

The investigation, which covers the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, was launched on September 18 upon the complaint made by EUROFER, alleging that imports of the given products originating in India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam are being dumped, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The allegations in the complaint requesting the initiation of an antidumping investigation estimate dumping margins between 3.2 percent and 31.3 percent.

What happens next?

Following registration:

The antidumping investigation continues, examining injury, dumping margins and market impact.

The Commission may impose provisional antidumping duties within months if evidence supports action.

Depending on final findings, definitive duties may follow, potentially retroactive to the date of registration.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers ex 7209 15 00, 7209 16 90, 7209 17 90, 7209 18 91, ex 7209 18 99, ex 7209 25 00, 7209 26 90, 7209 27 90, 7209 28 90, 7211 23 30, ex 7211 23 80, ex 7211 29 00, 7225 50 80, and 7226 92 00.