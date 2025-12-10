 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports up 40.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 10:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 86,242 metric tons, down by 0.3 percent compared to September and up by 63.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $56 million, increasing by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 42.3 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 886,496 mt, up 40.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.1 percent to $575.29 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 285,004 mt, up 60.7 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 246,114 mt, up 90 percent year on year, and China with 215,720 mt, up 40.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea  285,004  177,463 60.6  36,163  7,969 353.8
Russia  246,114  129,509 90.0  16,802  15,804 6.3
China  215,720  153,566 40.5  18,280  19,129 -4.4
Belgium  41,991  25,734 63.2  4,569  1,393 228
Spain  29,438  40,686 -27.6  4,883  1,819 168.5
France  22,005  25,804 -14.7  2,164  2,406 -10.1
Netherlands  12,809  22,505 -43.1  501  1,943 -74.2
Sweden  9,655  5,091 89.6  1,674  641 161
Germany  8,977  4,300 108.7  457  71 545.6
Italy  4,165  9,186 -54.7  1  20 -94.1

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-October 2025


