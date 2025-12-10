Turkey’s CRC imports up 40.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 86,242 metric tons, down by 0.3 percent compared to September and up by 63.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $56 million, increasing by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 42.3 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 886,496 mt, up 40.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.1 percent to $575.29 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 285,004 mt, up 60.7 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 246,114 mt, up 90 percent year on year, and China with 215,720 mt, up 40.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-October period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 285,004 177,463 60.6 36,163 7,969 353.8 Russia 246,114 129,509 90.0 16,802 15,804 6.3 China 215,720 153,566 40.5 18,280 19,129 -4.4 Belgium 41,991 25,734 63.2 4,569 1,393 228 Spain 29,438 40,686 -27.6 4,883 1,819 168.5 France 22,005 25,804 -14.7 2,164 2,406 -10.1 Netherlands 12,809 22,505 -43.1 501 1,943 -74.2 Sweden 9,655 5,091 89.6 1,674 641 161 Germany 8,977 4,300 108.7 457 71 545.6 Italy 4,165 9,186 -54.7 1 20 -94.1

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-October 2025