 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel exports down...

Japan’s steel exports down 3.8 percent in January-October 2025

Monday, 01 December 2025 13:05:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.54 million metric tons, increasing by 1.7 percent month on month and 0.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 25.40 million mt, down by 3.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first ten months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 3.66 million metric tons, increasing by 0.5 percent, and exports to South Korea totaled 3.17 million metric tons, down 19.9 percent, while exports to China decreased by 12.7 percent to 1.96 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.59 million metric tons, up by 6.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 907,408 metric tons, down by 11.2 percent, all year on year.

  October (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-October (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished      251,353 13.9 2,448,622 -8.1
Bars      14,540 24.0 132,258 -27.6     
Wire rod      29,770 -11.4 373,649 8.8     
Heavy plate      223,650 0.1 2,204,219 -4.8     
HRC      960,899 7.5     9,419,621 -3.8     
CRC      123,315 9.5 1,200,722 -2.5  
Galvanized sheet      169,366 -1.5 1,629,222 -5.0 

Tags: Plate Crc Wire Rod Hrc Galvanized Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports down 4.3 percent in January-September 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

29 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.8 percent in January-July 2025

29 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in H1 2025

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.6 percent in January-March

28 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.3 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer