Japan’s steel exports down 2.3 percent in January-February

Monday, 31 March 2025 10:29:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.51 million metric tons, increasing by one percent month on month and down 0.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 5 million mt, down by 2.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 695,876 metric tons, down 22.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 15.4 percent to 366,672 metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 313,335 metric tons, up by 25.7 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 673,711 metric tons, decreasing by five percent, while exports to the US totaled 174,019 metric tons, down by 15.3 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

February (mt) 

Change m-o-m (%)

January-February (mt)

Change y-o-y (%) 

Semi-finished      

221,896 

-7.1      

460,705 

-5.3

Bars      

11,230 

30.9

19,809

-56.3      

Wire rod      

38,479 

-0.1

77,010

+11.3

Heavy plate      

223,281

-11.4

475,404

+15.3

HRC      

929,848 

-1.8

1,876,483 

-

CRC      

119,29 

-8.9      

250,063 

-0.5   

Galvanized sheet      

151,090 

-6.1

311,941 

-6.7    


