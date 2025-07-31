 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel exports down...

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in H1 2025

Thursday, 31 July 2025 15:16:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.52 million metric tons, down by 0.2 percent month on month and 2.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the first half of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 15.26 million mt, down by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first six months the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.93 million metric tons, down 21.4 percent, while exports to China decreased by 17.8 percent to 1.18 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up by 17.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.12 million metric tons, up two percent, while exports to the US totaled 531,685 metric tons, down by 15.8 percent, all year on year.

Exports     
  June (mt) Change m-o-m (%) Jan-June (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished      301,101 +19.4 1,578,581 -1.6
Bars      11,559 +8.7 63,083 -45.4     
Wire rod      38,762 +1.1 233,412 +12.6     
Heavy plate      221,013 +6.6 1,339,780 +0.4     
HRC      828,422 -11.1     5,577,373 -4.1     
CRC      99,750 -12.0      720,570 +4.4   
Galvanized sheet      175,186 +1.9      941,904 -7.2   

Tags: Wire Rod Crc Galvanized Plate Hrc Longs Semis Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports down 2.8 percent in January-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 0.6 percent in January-March

28 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.3 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.9 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News