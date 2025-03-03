 |  Login 
Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

Monday, 03 March 2025 13:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, decreasing by 11.8 percent month on month and by 4.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in January the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 358,735 metric tons, down 19.7 percent, while exports to China decreased by 29.0 percent to 153,999 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 140,482 metric tons, up by 16.9 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 346,483 metric tons, decreasing by ten percent, while exports to the US totaled 83,973 metric tons, down by 18.4 percent, all year on year.

Exports     

      

January (mt)     

Change m-o-m (%)     

Change y-o-y (%)     

Semi-finished     

238,809

-18.2     

-4.3

Bars     

8,579

-48.6     

-59.6     

Wire rod     

38,531

-9.9     

+35.1     

Heavy plate     

252,123

-8.2     

+26.1     

HRC     

946,635

-9.7     

-6.6     

CRC     

130,835

+22.5     

-0.3

Galvanized sheet     

160,851

-17.6     

+8.0    


Tags: Plate Galvanized Wire Rod Crc Hrc Longs Semis Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

