Japan’s steel exports down 3.8 percent in January-November 2025

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.40 million metric tons, decreasing by 5.7 percent month on month and 3.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 27,80 million mt, down by 3.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eleven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 3.99 million metric tons, increasing by 1.4 percent and exports to South Korea totaled 3.52 million metric tons, down 19.6 percent, while exports to China decreased by 11.8 percent to 2.15 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.70 million metric tons, up by 6.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 990,705 metric tons, down by 10.2 percent, all year on year.