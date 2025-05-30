 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s steel exports down...

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

Friday, 30 May 2025 12:20:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.45 million metric tons, decreasing by 11.7 percent month on month and 2.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 10.22 million mt, down by 1.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first four months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.32 million metric tons, down 23.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 16 percent to 766,708 metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 722,973 metric tons, up by 29.9 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.36 million metric tons, decreasing by 5.1 percent, while exports to the US totaled 343,918 metric tons, down by 15.7 percent, all year on year.

Exports     
  April (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-April (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished      194,117 -47.6 1,025,200 -1.0
Bars      9,544 -16.7 40,817 -55.9     
Wire rod      38,743 -4.5 156,300 +22.1     
Heavy plate      196,108 -18.3 911,411 +4.0     
HRC      973,339 +0.7     3,816,807 +1.6     
CRC      129,816 +1.7      507,500 +4.5   
Galvanized sheet      128,310 -17.0      594,793 -10.3   

Tags: Hrc Galvanized Wire Rod Crc Plate Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports down 0.6 percent in January-March

28 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.3 percent in January-February

31 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.9 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August

30 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News