Japan’s steel exports down 4.3 percent in January-September 2025

Friday, 31 October 2025 14:56:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.50 million metric tons, increasing by 1.5 percent month on month and down 4.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 22.86 million mt, down by 4.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 3.25 million metric tons, decreasing by 0.8 percent and exports to South Korea totaled 2.86 million metric tons, down 19.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 13.9 percent to 1.75 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.44 million metric tons, up by 5.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 832,907 metric tons, down by 12.5 percent, all year on year.

Exports     
  September (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-September (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished      220,649 17.1 2,197,269 -8.5
Bars      19,121 29.2 117,718 -21.7     
Wire rod      33,608 -16.3 343,879 +9.0     
Heavy plate      223,341 8.3 1,980,570 -4.9     
HRC      893,544 -6.9     8,458,721 -5.3     
CRC      112,607 -6.5 1,077,408 -3.5  
Galvanized sheet      171,897 -0.5 1,459,857 -4.6 

Tags: Galvanized Hrc Plate Wire Rod Crc Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

