Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

Monday, 29 September 2025 13:39:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.46 million metric tons, decreasing by 6.3 percent month on month and down 7.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 20.36 million mt, down by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eight months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.53 million metric tons, down 21.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 15.3 percent to 1.57 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.31 million metric tons, up by 7.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.88 million metric tons, increasing by 1.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 739,528 metric tons, down by 8.2 percent, all year on year.

Exports     
  August (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-August (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished      188,504 -10.0 1,976,621 -9.2
Bars      14,797 28.6 98,597 -27.9     
Wire rod      40,156 +9.4 310,114 +12.7     
Heavy plate      206,189 -2.4 1,757,229 -4.4     
HRC      959,256 -6.7     7,565,177 -5.2     
CRC      120,769 -2.7 964,801 -0.9   
Galvanized sheet      172,755 -0.3 1,287,959 -5.4 

Tags: Plate Galvanized Wire Rod Hrc Crc Longs Semis Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

