US CRC exports up 4.2 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 11 December 2025 14:25:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 64,227 mt in August this year, up 4.2 percent month on month and down 11.2 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $84.2 million in August, compared to $80.3 million in the previous month and $89.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 49,168 mt, compared to 48,646 mt in July and 57,370 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 14,336 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

