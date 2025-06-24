US CRC imports down 9.5 percent in April from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 106,012 mt in April this year, down 9.5 percent month on month and down 28.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $104.2 million in April this year, compared to $133.4 million in March and $164.7 million in April last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in April with 34,026 mt, compared to 35,869 mt in March and 48,022 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Mexico with 9,259 mt, Vietnam with 2,181 mt, Australia with 18,635 mt, and South Korea with 5,165 mt.