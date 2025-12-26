EU’s import quotas for Q4 are getting exhausted as year-end approaches

As the EU quota period from October 1 to December 31 is approaching to end, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries like South Korea, India, Japan, China, Turkey, have been exhausted, while more than 80 percent of some import quotas have been used up, according to the latest data from the European Commission.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, South Korea has used all of its 163,077 mt quota for HRC (1A) and 169,725 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B), while India has exhausted its 165,051 mt quota for CRC. China has exhausted its 46,157 mt and 112,250 mt quotas for electrical sheets (3B) and tin mill products, while Turkey has used all of its 99,231 mt quota for wire rod.

In addition, Japan has exhausted its 43,989 mt and 7,510 mt quotas for CRC and tin mill products, while Indonesia has used all of its 111,358 mt quota for quarto plates, all allocated under “other countries”. Also, 106,036 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 58,399 mt for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips allocated for other countries have been exhausted.

Regarding the other quotas allocated to Turkey, the country has used 98.25 percent, 99.63 percent, 99.99 percent and 94.08 percent of its quotas for 21,995 mt for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips, 110,203 mt for merchant bars and light sections, 22,892 mt for angles and sections, 53,300 mt for wire, respectively.

Meanwhile, Serbia has used up 92.95 percent and 88.44 percent of its quotas of 144,087 mt for HRC (1A) and 22,531 mt for tin mill products. South Korea has exhausted 99.69 percent, 83.81 percent and 99.79 percent of its quotas for 95,726 mt CRC, 44,092 mt electrical sheets (3B) and 16,298 mt for tin mill products, respectively. Taiwan has used 98.84 percent of its quota of 24,990 mt for electrical sheets (3B), while China has exhausted 96.61 percent of its quota for 85,973 mt wire. India and the UK have used 95.35 percent and 94.67 percent of all their quotas of 54,279 mt and 35,779 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A).

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries”, Vietnam used 97.93 percent and 95.49 percent of its quotas for 112,716 mt for HRC and 15,255 mt for wire rod, respectively. Algeria has exhausted 98.11 percent of its quota for 112,716 mt for HRC, while India has used 99.01 percent of its quota for 111,358 mt quarto plates. Egypt and China have used 99.93 percent and 85.77 percent of their quotas for 27,898 mt rebar each, respectively. In addition, 92.98 percent of 97,519 mt quota for merchant bars and light sections has been used by other countries.