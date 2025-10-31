Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

As the first month of the EU quota period from October 1 to December 31 is approaching its end, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries like Egypt and Turkey have already been exhausted, while some import quotas near exhaustion, according to the latest data from the European Commission. In addition, more than 70 percent of some import quotas have been used up.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, Egypt has used all of its 15,255 mt quota for wire rod allocated under “other countries”, while Turkey has exhausted its 15,110 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B).

Regarding the quotas allocated to Turkey, the country has used up 99.97 percent of its 95,531 mt quota for rebar, 99.95 percent of its 99,231 mt quota for wire rod and 98.66 percent of its 38,535 mt quota for other welded pipes. In addition, Turkey has exhausted 81.04 percent and 69.49 percent of its quotas of 22,892 mt for angles and sections and 110,203 mt for merchant bars and light sections, respectively.

Meanwhile, India has used up 77.03 percent and 90.14 percent of its quotas of 227,781 mt for HRC (1A) and 19,251 mt for gas pipes, respectively. South Korea has exhausted 91.14 percent and 86.56 percent of its quotas of 163,077 mt for HRC (1A) and 37,973 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), while the country has used up 96.36 percent and 73.41 percent of its quotas of 71,880 mt for organic coated sheets and 16,298 mt for tin mill products, all respectively. In addition, China has exhausted 97.53 percent of its 34,805 mt quota for other seamless pipes.

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries” for CRC, Vietnam and Taiwan have used 80.28 percent and 93.83 percent of their respective 43,989 mt quota. Malaysia has exhausted 91.56 percent of its 15,255 mt quota for wire rod.