Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.48 million mt, decreasing by 470,000 mt or 5.9 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.5 percent, 0.8 percent, 13.3 percent and 11.8 percent, while inventory of medium steel plate remained stable, respectively, all compared to December 10.