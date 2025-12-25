 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

Thursday, 25 December 2025 09:19:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.48 million mt, decreasing by 470,000 mt or 5.9 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.5 percent, 0.8 percent, 13.3 percent and 11.8 percent, while inventory of medium steel plate remained stable, respectively, all compared to December 10.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Hrc Crc Longs Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

31 Oct | Steel News

EU unveils quota volumes for new safeguard system

08 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Major mills in Liaoning raise local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices by $28/mt for Sept

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Five US steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions by Trump administration

25 Jul | Steel News

Most EU steel import quotas nearly exhausted as Q2 ends

27 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

06 May | Steel News

China's excavator sales to increase by 17 percent in April

06 May | Steel News

China’s JISCO records net loss of RMB 2.617 billion in 2024

06 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.25 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
NEA METAL SANAYI VE TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  0.7 - 10 mm
ZHITI SA
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5 - 56 mm
MM DEMİR ÇELİK
View Offer