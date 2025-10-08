EU unveils quota volumes for new safeguard system

The European Commission has announced the details of its new safeguard system and unveiled the product quota volumes.

Accordingly, the new system maintains the principle of open trade and strengthens engagement with global partners to tackle overcapacity, by

limiting tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million mt a year (a reduction of 47 percent compared to the 2024 steel quotas),

doubling the level of out-of-quota duty to 50 percent, compared to the 25 percent under the safeguard, and

strengthening the traceability of steel markets by introducing a “Melt and Pour” requirement to prevent circumvention.

The quota volumes of various products can be seen in the table below.

Products New quota volume (mt) HRC (1A) 5,198,712 CRC 1,544,759 Metallic Coated Sheets (4A) 1,620,686 Metallic Coated Sheets (4B) 1,238,995 Organic Coated Sheets 627,871 Quarto Plates 1,196,903 Merchant Bars and Light Sections 881,735 Rebars 844,526 Wire Rod 1,569,532

Meanwhile, welcoming the new system, Axel Eggert, director general of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), said, “The ultimate objective of reducing unfair imports flooding the EU market is to allow our steel plants to operate again at a viable utilization rate of 80-85 percent. Currently, our facilities run at unsustainable utilization levels of around 65 percent, provoking closures and layoffs. One third of European steel demand is supplied by below-cost, high-carbon intensity imports. The measure also provides some of the visibility companies need to pursue their decarbonization investments.”