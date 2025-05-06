 |  Login 
China’s JISCO records net loss of RMB 2.617 billion in 2024

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 09:41:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker JISCO has stated that it recorded a net loss of RMB 2.617 billion ($0.36 billion) in 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB 1.05 billion recorded in 2023. In 2024, its operating revenue amounted to RMB 34.842 billion ($4.8 billion), down 11.69 percent year on year.

In the first three months of 2025, JISCO’s operating revenue amounted to RMB 6.782 billion ($0.94 billion), down 17.37 percent year on year, while it recorded a net loss of RMB 444 million ($61.7 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 519 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.


Tags: Wire Rod Crc Plate Hrc Rebar Flats Longs China Far East 

