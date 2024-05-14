Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.7% in early May

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:12:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On May 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.55 million mt, down 440,000 mt or 3.7 percent compared to April 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of May 10, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC) amounted to 2.42 million mt, rising by 2.5 percent, while inventory of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.35 million mt, 1.31 million mt, 1.08 million mt and 5.39 million mt, decreasing by 1.5 percent, 3.0 percent, 9.2 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, all compared to April 30.