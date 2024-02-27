Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 26.8% in mid-Feb

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 11:04:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.12 million mt, up 2.56 million mt or 26.8 percent compared to February 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.01 million mt, 1.41 million mt, 1.31 million mt, 1.47 million mt and 5.92 million mt, increasing by 23.3 percent, 23.7 percent, 12.9 percent, 22.5 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively, all compared to February 10.