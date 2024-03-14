﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:32:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On March 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 14.22 million mt, up 550,000 mt or 4.0 percent compared to February 29, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 10, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.43 million mt, 1.45 million mt, 1.41 million mt, 1.81 million mt and 7.12 million mt, increasing by 4.3 percent, 1.4 percent, 2.9 percent, 4.6 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, all compared to February 29.


