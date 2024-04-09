Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 10:57:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On March 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 13.74 million mt, down 390,000 mt or 2.8 percent compared to March 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 31, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC) amounted to 2.52 million mt, increasing by 1.2 percent, domestic inventories of common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.45 million mt, 1.67 million mt and 6.66 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent, 5.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of cold rolled coil (CRC) totaled 1.44 million mt, remaining stable, all compared to March 20.