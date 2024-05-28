Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:06:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On May 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.13 million mt, down 420,000 mt or 3.6 percent compared to May 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of May 20, domestic inventory of common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.29 million mt, 0.99 million mt and 5.06 million mt, decreasing by 1.5 percent, 8.3 percent and 6.1 percent, while inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) amounted to 2.42 million mt and 1.37 million mt, remaining stable and up 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to May 10.