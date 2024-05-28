﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:06:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On May 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.13 million mt, down 420,000 mt or 3.6 percent compared to May 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of May 20, domestic inventory of common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.29 million mt, 0.99 million mt and 5.06 million mt, decreasing by 1.5 percent, 8.3 percent and 6.1 percent, while inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) amounted to 2.42 million mt and 1.37 million mt, remaining stable and up 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to May 10.


Tags: Wire Rod Plate Rebar Crc Hrc Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.7% in early May

14 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in late April

08 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.4% in mid-April

25 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

09 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.6 percent in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 12.8% in late Feb

04 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 26.8% in mid-Feb

27 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.4% in early Feb

20 Feb | Steel News