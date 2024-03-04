Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 12.8% in late Feb

Monday, 04 March 2024 11:31:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 28 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 13.67 million mt, up 1.55 million mt or 12.8 percent compared to February 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 28, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.33 million mt, 1.43 million mt, 1.37 million mt, 1.73 million mt and 6.81 million mt, increasing by 15.9 percent, 1.4 percent, 4.6 percent, 17.7 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively, all compared to February 20.