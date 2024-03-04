﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 12.8% in late Feb

Monday, 04 March 2024 11:31:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On February 28 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 13.67 million mt, up 1.55 million mt or 12.8 percent compared to February 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 28, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.33 million mt, 1.43 million mt, 1.37 million mt, 1.73 million mt and 6.81 million mt, increasing by 15.9 percent, 1.4 percent, 4.6 percent, 17.7 percent and 15.0 percent, respectively, all compared to February 20. 


Tags: Crc Plate Rebar Wire Rod Hrc Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 26.8% in mid-Feb

27 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.4% in early Feb

20 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.2% in late Jan

06 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.4% in mid-Jan

25 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in mid-December

25 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in early December

15 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.6% in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in late October

03 Nov | Steel News