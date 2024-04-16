﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 13:06:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 13.08 million mt, down 660,000 mt or 4.8 percent compared to March 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 10, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.46 million mt, 1.42 million mt, 1.43 million mt, 1.46 million mt and 6.31 million mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.4 percent, 12.6 percent and 5.3 percent, all compared to March 31.


