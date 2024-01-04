Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late Dec

Thursday, 04 January 2024 10:31:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.29 million mt, up 100,000 mt or 1.4 percent compared to December 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 31, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.44 million mt, 1.03 million mt and 0.94 million mt, decreasing by 1.4 percent, 1.0 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of wire rod and rebar totaled 830,000 mt and 3.05 million mt, up 3.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, all compared to December 20.