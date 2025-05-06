Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

On April 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.85 million mt, down 430,000 mt or 4.6 percent compared to April 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 30, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 4.5 percent, 4.5 percent, 7.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to April 20.