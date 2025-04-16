Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

On April 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.83 million mt, down 530,000 mt or 5.1 percent compared to March 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 10, domestic inventories of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.8 percent, 8.1 percent, 11.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC rose by 0.8 percent, all compared to March 31.