China's excavator sales to increase by 17 percent in April

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 09:41:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In April this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 22,000 units, up 17.0 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in April, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are expected to reach 13,500 units, increasing by 25 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are anticipated to total 8,500 units, up 6.0 percent year on year.   

Market players expect a series of stimulus policies to be issued in the near future, which will exert a positive impact on excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market.


