Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in late April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:57:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.99 million mt, down 380,000 mt or 3.1 percent compared to April 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 30, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.36 million mt, 1.37 million mt, 1.35 million mt, 1.19 million mt and 5.72 million mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.7 percent, 5.6 percent and 3.7 percent, all compared to April 20.


