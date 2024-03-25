Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.6 percent in mid-March

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:08:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On March 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 14.13 million mt, down 90,000 mt or 0.6 percent compared to March 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC) and common medium plate amounted to 2.49 million mt and 1.46 million mt, increasing by 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, while domestic inventory of cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.44 million mt, 1.76 million mt and 6.98 million mt, down 0.7 percent, 2.8 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, all compared to March 10.